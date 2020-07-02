Coke The Secret Formula EP1: Highlights Special

In this series our host Asanda Maku investigates the various initiatives that the Coca-Cola Company are involved in across Africa. The Secret Formula is where travelogue and documentary meet. In this first episode we dig deeper into Bizniz in a Box, an initiative that assists young entrepreneurs establish a sustainable business for themselves and their families, in an attempt to combat youth unemployment….
Related Content
Videos
Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Tanzania reaches middle income status
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of Cases by county as of 1 July 2020
Download logoNairobi 154, Mombasa 38, Machakos, 33, Kiambu 20, Narok 20, Kajiado 14, Busia 10, Kericho 4, Makueni and Nakuru 5 cases each, Kilifi, Kisumu, Kitui and Uasin Gishu (1) case each.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus
Big S.African insurers face $232 mln in claims from 500 virus-hit firms
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Virus-related claims from just over 500 small South African firms battling insurers who have rejected them are worth up...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Tanzania reaches middle income status
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Big S.African insurers face $232 mln in claims from 500 virus-hit firms
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Virus-related claims from just over 500 small South African firms battling insurers who have rejected them are worth up...
Videos
Coke The Secret Formula EP1: Highlights Special
In this series our host Asanda Maku investigates the various initiatives that the Coca-Cola Company are involved in across Africa. The Secret Formula is where travelogue and documentary meet. In this first episode we dig deeper into Bizniz in a Box, an initiative that assists young entrepreneurs establish a sustainable business for themselves and their families, in an attempt to combat youth unemployment....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Trending Now
Investing
COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
News
BREAKING NEWS: Explosion at Astron Energy’s South African refinery kills at least two: source
“There are two people dead that I know of and many injured,” said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.
article
The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
Videos
Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
- Advertisement -