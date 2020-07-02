Kenyans face 10-year jail term for not reporting bribery under new law

Efforts by Kenyan government to fight bribery and corruption seem to have been of little avail since the crime has overtaken procurement-related fraud as the most common economic crime. Now the country has resorted to punish individuals who fail to report cases of bribery with a fine of Ksh5 million or a 10-year jail terms under a proposed law. Charles Kanjama, Advocate at the High Court of Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
Crusader Sterling Pensions: How Covid-19 will impact Nigerian pension funds in H2
Niyi Falade, CEO of Crusader Sterling Pensions joins CNBC Africa for some insight on how Nigeria’s Pension Fund Administrators plan to weather the Covid-19 storm in the second half of the year.
Videos
Progressive Health Forum calls for increased private sector role in COVID-19 fight
A cooperative and cohesive public and private sector healthcare system would be the best response to the Covid-19 crisis in South Africa; this is according to representative organisations of South Africa's medical profession and the Progressive Health Forum. However, according to Dr Aslam Dasoo authorities have not engaged with the private healthcare sector as much as it should, Dr Dasoo, Member of the Progressive Health Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
Videos
Tanzania reaches middle income status
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
Kenyans face 10-year jail term for not reporting bribery under new law
Efforts by Kenyan government to fight bribery and corruption seem to have been of little avail since the crime has overtaken procurement-related fraud as the most common economic crime. Now the country has resorted to punish individuals who fail to report cases of bribery with a fine of Ksh5 million or a 10-year jail terms under a proposed law. Charles Kanjama, Advocate at the High Court of Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Economy
Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic -AU
DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus...
Videos
United Capital sees positive outlook for Nigerian equities in H2
United Capital says the only way is up for the equities market in the second half of the year, as they believe the market remains undervalued compared to emerging markets and frontier market peers. Wale Olusi, Head of Research at United Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Nigeria fixed income & Fx watch
Traders say they expect rates to pick up today as local investors are expected to re-invest the OMO maturities today. Seun Ameye, Fixed Income Trader at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more....
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Trending Now
News
UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall
It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history ... like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.
Economy
Pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion
“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.
article
Hello? – How Zimbabwe’s got the wrong number when it comes to mobile money
“The unprecedented measures have been necessitated by the need to protect consumers on mobile money platforms which are being abused by unscrupulous and unpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy,” the statement read.
Economy
How to grow a fortune in the golden fields of Africa.
While smallholder farmers remain an important grouping, it is one that is typically overlooked by many financial institutions. Many have tried to crack this market but have been unsuccessful.
- Advertisement -