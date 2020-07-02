Nigeria fixed income & Fx watch

Traders say they expect rates to pick up today as local investors are expected to re-invest the OMO maturities today. Seun Ameye, Fixed Income Trader at Citi Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more….
COVID-19: How airports in Africa can adjust to the new normal
On this CNBC Africa special, we’ll take a closer look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping the future of air travel and airport security. Dr Enrique Segura, Chairman of the ENSE Group and President and CEO of aviation security solutions provider, Securiport joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to share some insight on the automated border control systems market....
Communique of the Bureau of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank Group following its meeting of today 1 July 2020 regarding...
Download logoa) The Bureau recalls its Communiqué issued on June 4th 2020 informing the general public of its decision to authorize an Independent Review of the Report of the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors relative to the allegations made by Whistle blowers against the President of the Bank Group. b) The Bureau agreed on the Terms of Reference for the Independent Review at its meetings of 18 June 2020 and 1st July 2020 and selectedthree persons namely, Mrs. Mary Robinson,
African born Elon Musk tweets: Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer.
RNA molecules are single-stranded versions of the DNA double-helix. Thanks to their recurring molecular pattern, they can be produced in a relatively simple biochemical process that do not require genetically modified living cells, which are needed to produce most other biotech drugs.
COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
Nigeria raises petrol price for July
Nigerians will now pay between the price band of N140 and N143.80 for petrol for the month of July. This is the new official price for Premium Motor Spirit, as the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency says it is taking the operating costs by marketers into consideration. Femi Oladehin, Partner at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more....
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Hello? – How Zimbabwe’s got the wrong number when it comes to mobile money
“The unprecedented measures have been necessitated by the need to protect consumers on mobile money platforms which are being abused by unscrupulous and unpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy,” the statement read.
How to grow a fortune in the golden fields of Africa.
While smallholder farmers remain an important grouping, it is one that is typically overlooked by many financial institutions. Many have tried to crack this market but have been unsuccessful.
Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic -AU
DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus...
