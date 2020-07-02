Nigeria raises petrol price for July

Nigerians will now pay between the price band of N140 and N143.80 for petrol for the month of July. This is the new official price for Premium Motor Spirit, as the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency says it is taking the operating costs by marketers into consideration. Femi Oladehin, Partner at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa for more….
News
BREAKING NEWS: Explosion at Astron Energy’s South African refinery kills at least two: source
“There are two people dead that I know of and many injured,” said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.
article
The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
APO
In Mozambique, water project boosts yields as farmers grapple with climate extremes
Felicidade Machava, 60, likes to recount the story about how, one year, she filled a small truck with maize from her harvest. Machava, is a farmer in Guija district in Mozambique. The country has been experiencing weather volatility in the form of longer and more frequent cyclones and droughts. Extreme climate events affect the agriculture sector, a source of employment for 70% of Mozambicans, by hampering productivity, straining subsistence output, and reducing opportunities
Videos
Progressive Health Forum calls for increased private sector role in COVID-19 fight
A cooperative and cohesive public and private sector healthcare system would be the best response to the Covid-19 crisis in South Africa; this is according to representative organisations of South Africa's medical profession and the Progressive Health Forum. However, according to Dr Aslam Dasoo authorities have not engaged with the private healthcare sector as much as it should, Dr Dasoo, Member of the Progressive Health Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
