Progressive Health Forum calls for increased private sector role in COVID-19 fight

A cooperative and cohesive public and private sector healthcare system would be the best response to the Covid-19 crisis in South Africa; this is according to representative organisations of South Africa’s medical profession and the Progressive Health Forum. However, according to Dr Aslam Dasoo authorities have not engaged with the private healthcare sector as much as it should, Dr Dasoo, Member of the Progressive Health Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
Tanzania reaches middle income status
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
WHO warns some nations still face ‘long, hard’ battle with COVID-19
GENEVA (Reuters) - Nations who fail to use all mechanisms available to combat the still-raging coronavirus will struggle to beat it, the...
Videos
As the new POPI Act takes effect, here’s what you need to know
The much debated Protection of Personal Information Act is being put to bed. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on the 22nd of June that all operational provisions of POPIA will officially commence on 1 July 2020, except for two provisions, sections 110 and 114(4), which will only commence on 30 June 2021. Is it worth it for businesses not to comply and what are the security issues around it? Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien and Leishen Pillay, Associate Director of Privacy and Technology at Deloitte join CNBC Africa to give insight.
Videos
SAA ready to cede control to private investors
Is the South African government prepared to let go of control of its ailing airline South African Airways in a bid to save it? "We are not obsessed with control," the deputy director general of the Department of Public Enterprises was quoted as saying. He added that the government was ready to cede management control to private investors. What does this mean for business - is it practical? Air News Editor, Heidi Gibson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
Videos
Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
African born Elon Musk tweets: Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer.
RNA molecules are single-stranded versions of the DNA double-helix. Thanks to their recurring molecular pattern, they can be produced in a relatively simple biochemical process that do not require genetically modified living cells, which are needed to produce most other biotech drugs.
COMMENT: How to make money from venture capital in the uncertain world of COVID-19
The United States venture capital industry has existed for 50 years. It has weathered many storms and is ready for anything.
BREAKING NEWS: Explosion at Astron Energy’s South African refinery kills at least two: source
“There are two people dead that I know of and many injured,” said the person, who was not authorized to speak to the media.
The Congo chocolate factory hits the sweet spot making money in its African melting pot
“People have that ignorance of looking at chocolate like it’s something from abroad, that can’t be made in Africa,” Kalinda said, stirring the pot. “We decided to break that rule.”
