The Afrimat Construction Index for the first quarter of 2020 has shown significantly depressed figures with the index itself falling by more than 27 per cent. Roelof Botha, Economist and Head of the Afrimat Construction Index, urges that these figures prove how important the recovery plan is for the construction sector.
Roelof Botha: SA’s construction industry in need of COVID-19 recovery plan, here’s why
| Updated:
Related Content
Videos
Progressive Health Forum calls for increased private sector role in COVID-19 fight
A cooperative and cohesive public and private sector healthcare system would be the best response to the Covid-19 crisis in South Africa; this is according to representative organisations of South Africa's medical profession and the Progressive Health Forum. However, according to Dr Aslam Dasoo authorities have not engaged with the private healthcare sector as much as it should, Dr Dasoo, Member of the Progressive Health Forum joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Rwanda to host East Africa Tourism Platform secretariat
It was announced this week that Rwanda has been confirmed as the newest host of the secretariat for the East Africa Tourism Platform. The body, which was established back in 2011, has received $250,000 as part of a two year partnership deal with Trademark East Africa to support its operations. So as the struggling tourism industry gears up for a comeback, what’s the next move? CNBC Africa spoke to the DG of the Rwanda Tourism Chamber, Frank Gisha Mugisha for more.
Videos
Ethiopia deploys military as Hachalu Hundessa protests turn deadly
Ethiopia continues to suffer unrest after the killing of a popular musician on Monday sparked protests that have claimed over 80 lives. Political and Economic Analyst, Mikael Arage joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Tanzania reaches middle income status
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
article
Hello? – How Zimbabwe’s got the wrong number when it comes to mobile money
“The unprecedented measures have been necessitated by the need to protect consumers on mobile money platforms which are being abused by unscrupulous and unpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy,” the statement read.
Economy
How to grow a fortune in the golden fields of Africa.
While smallholder farmers remain an important grouping, it is one that is typically overlooked by many financial institutions. Many have tried to crack this market but have been unsuccessful.
Videos
Andela goes fully remote in response to COVID-19
The global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams, Andela, recently announced its move to go fully remote and expand its presence in all African countries. But what exactly are the pros and cons of the remote working model? Wambui Kinya, Vice President, Partner Engineering at Andela joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Kenyans face 10-year jail term for not reporting bribery under new law
Efforts by Kenyan government to fight bribery and corruption seem to have been of little avail since the crime has overtaken procurement-related fraud as the most common economic crime. Now the country has resorted to punish individuals who fail to report cases of bribery with a fine of Ksh5 million or a 10-year jail terms under a proposed law. Charles Kanjama, Advocate at the High Court of Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Trending Now
Southern Africa
SAA administrators aim to publish revised plan on July 7
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways (SAA) aim to publish a revised restructuring plan on July 7 incorporating some ideas...
News
UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall
It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history ... like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.
Economy
Pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion
“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.
Videos
Roelof Botha: SA’s construction industry in need of COVID-19 recovery plan, here’s why
The Afrimat Construction Index for the first quarter of 2020 has shown significantly depressed figures with the index itself falling by more than 27 per cent. Roelof Botha, Economist and Head of the Afrimat Construction Index, urges that these figures prove how important the recovery plan is for the construction sector.
- Advertisement -