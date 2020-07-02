Thelo DB on driving Africa’s infrastructure development amid COVID-19 crisis

No doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has been the black swan event of the year, as it continues to redefine everyday life across the world. But Africa cannot afford to hold back on its development strides, as the continent still has a huge infrastructure deficit to plug. South African freight and railway company Thelo DB recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Ghana to develop a rail project that will foster regional integration. Thelo DB Chairman, Ronnie Ntuli joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more….