United Capital sees positive outlook for Nigerian equities in H2

United Capital says the only way is up for the equities market in the second half of the year, as they believe the market remains undervalued compared to emerging markets and frontier market peers. Wale Olusi, Head of Research at United Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tanzania reaches middle income status

CNBC Africa -
Tanzanian President John Magufuli yesterday tweets about the country’s World Bank middle income status; the Bank of Tanzania’s monthly review for May shows promise for exports and optimism for a speedy economic recovery post Covid-19. Bankable Partner, Ivan Tarimo joins CNBC Africa for more.
As the new POPI Act takes effect, here’s what you need to know

CNBC Africa -
The much debated Protection of Personal Information Act is being put to bed. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on the 22nd of June that all operational provisions of POPIA will officially commence on 1 July 2020, except for two provisions, sections 110 and 114(4), which will only commence on 30 June 2021. Is it worth it for businesses not to comply and what are the security issues around it? Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien and Leishen Pillay, Associate Director of Privacy and Technology at Deloitte join CNBC Africa to give insight.
SAA ready to cede control to private investors

CNBC Africa -
Is the South African government prepared to let go of control of its ailing airline South African Airways in a bid to save it? "We are not obsessed with control," the deputy director general of the Department of Public Enterprises was quoted as saying. He added that the government was ready to cede management control to private investors. What does this mean for business - is it practical? Air News Editor, Heidi Gibson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nigeria Manufacturing PMI sees steep rise to 53.9 points in June

CNBC Africa -
After recording its lowest ever Manufacturing PMI at 43.3 points in May, FBN Quest's PMI recorded a steep rise to 53.9 points in the month of June. Chinwe Egwim, Economist at FBN Quest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Economy

How to grow a fortune in the golden fields of Africa.

Contributor -
While smallholder farmers remain an important grouping, it is one that is typically overlooked by many financial institutions. Many have tried to crack this market but have been unsuccessful.
Kenyans face 10-year jail term for not reporting bribery under new law

CNBC Africa -
Efforts by Kenyan government to fight bribery and corruption seem to have been of little avail since the crime has overtaken procurement-related fraud as the most common economic crime. Now the country has resorted to punish individuals who fail to report cases of bribery with a fine of Ksh5 million or a 10-year jail terms under a proposed law. Charles Kanjama, Advocate at the High Court of Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Economy

Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism due to pandemic -AU

Reuters -
DAKAR (Reuters) - Africa countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Southern Africa

SAA administrators aim to publish revised plan on July 7

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Administrators at South African Airways (SAA) aim to publish a revised restructuring plan on July 7 incorporating some ideas...
News

UK PM Johnson says statue of colonialist Rhodes should not fall

Reuters -
It would, he said, be like “trying to bowdlerise or edit our history ... like some politician sneakily trying to change his Wikipedia entry,” the Standard reported.
Economy

Pandemic costs Africa travel, tourism almost $55 billion

Reuters -
“The blow is very hard, between the economic losses and the job losses,” Abou-Zeid said. African airlines have seen a 95% drop in revenues, or about $8 billion, along with other losses such as the deterioration of assets, she said.
article

Hello? – How Zimbabwe’s got the wrong number when it comes to mobile money

Contributor -
“The unprecedented measures have been necessitated by the need to protect consumers on mobile money platforms which are being abused by unscrupulous and unpartisan individuals and entities to create instability and inefficiencies in the economy,” the statement read.
