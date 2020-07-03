Access Bank say they expect interbank rates to decline further today, as the market anticipates an OMO maturity of 157 billion naira and refunds from the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales. Ladi Belo, a fixed-income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more….
Andela looks to double talent pool with Africa expansion
Global engineering talent company, Andela is looking to double its talent pool and is ready to accept engineers from all African countries. Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela’s Vice President for Global Operations joins CNBC Africa for more.
Access Bank: Interbank rates expected to decline today
Access Bank say they expect interbank rates to decline further today, as the market anticipates an OMO maturity of 157 billion naira and refunds from the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales. Ladi Belo, a fixed-income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Canon opens registration for REIMAGINE: its biggest product launch yet
Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces details of REIMAGINE (https://bit.ly/2VIcxM8) – a live-streaming event revealing and discussing its biggest product launch yet. On Thursday 9th July, 14:00 CEST, registered attendees can join the REIMAGINE keynote session (starting 14:00 CEST) which will uncover the details of the innovative product launch and also attend in-depth Q&A discussions (starting 19:00 CEST). During the REIMAGINE Q&As, attendees will have the chance to have their ques
Positive economic growth prospects fuelling Mozambique property rush
Mozambique is seen as a growth potential for investment opportunities, according to the International Monetary Fund its GDP is predicted at 5.5 per cent in 2020 and inflation projected to remain low, increasing slightly to 5 per cent at the end of the year. Ettiene Erasmus, Entrepreneur of Mozambique Property Developments & Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African rand opens stronger after positive data
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar...
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
COMMENT: What will be the new Africa post COVID-19?
There are more than 600 Tech Innovation hubs across Africa. Africa’s digital revolution will emerge from them, especially in the sectors of e-commerce, distance learning for schools and universities to train better educated populations, and big opportunities in renewables and energy infrastructure to start plugging the continent’s electricity deficit.
COMMENT: How I grappled with business during COVID-19
When the initial lockdown was declared, and business slowed to a trickle, we also looked at how we might make the most productive use of our staff.
COMMENT: A New Deal on Energy for Africa
The strategy was grounded in the recognition that partnerships are central to its success. In collaboration with African countries, the Bank’s interventions have ranged from setting up the right enabling policy environment, supporting utilities, to increasing the number of bankable energy projects.
Ghana minister resigns after breaching COVID-19 measures
Reuters -
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating coronavirus self-isolation measures after testing positive...
