Andela looks to double talent pool with Africa expansion

Global engineering talent company, Andela is looking to double its talent pool and is ready to accept engineers from all African countries. Omowale David-Ashiru, Andela’s Vice President for Global Operations joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
Africa waited for solutions to past health crises: will it be different for COVID-19?
The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently noted that “researchers are working at break-neck speed” to understand SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID-19)....
Videos
Roelof Botha: SA’s construction industry in need of COVID-19 recovery plan, here’s why
The Afrimat Construction Index for the first quarter of 2020 has shown significantly depressed figures with the index itself falling by more than 27 per cent. Roelof Botha, Economist and Head of the Afrimat Construction Index, urges that these figures prove how important the recovery plan is for the construction sector.
Videos
Andela goes fully remote in response to COVID-19
The global talent network that helps companies build remote engineering teams, Andela, recently announced its move to go fully remote and expand its presence in all African countries. But what exactly are the pros and cons of the remote working model? Wambui Kinya, Vice President, Partner Engineering at Andela joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
United Capital sees positive outlook for Nigerian equities in H2
United Capital says the only way is up for the equities market in the second half of the year, as they believe the market remains undervalued compared to emerging markets and frontier market peers. Wale Olusi, Head of Research at United Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Economy
South African rand opens stronger after positive data
Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand opened stronger on Friday and was on course for gains of roughly 2% against the dollar...
Videos
Why Africa’s next generation of writers should embrace digital publishing
Are Africa’s literary traditions on the wane? Or are we not notiving this generation’s breed of Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebes? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Comic Republic’s Jide Martin on the future of the industry.
Videos
East African Breweries CEO shares how the company is responding to the COVID-19 challenges
The brewing industry has always attracted double digit growth due to the demand of beer, wine and other spirit drinks. The Covid-19 pandemic has however dealt a hard blow to the industry, with bars and pubs forced to close as part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease. Andrew Cowan, Group Managing Director and CEO, East African Breweries Limited joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How businesses in East Africa can adapt and built resilience in the face of COVID-19
COVID-19 has had a significant economic impact across East Africa, from macro to consumer-level. Global shocks and local restrictions aimed at curbing the virus spread have severely impacted businesses across sectors but how can they bounce back? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera spoke to Mills Schenck, Managing Director and Partner at the BCG Nairobi for more.
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
African Development Bank
COMMENT: A New Deal on Energy for Africa
The strategy was grounded in the recognition that partnerships are central to its success. In collaboration with African countries, the Bank’s interventions have ranged from setting up the right enabling policy environment, supporting utilities, to increasing the number of bankable energy projects.
Coronavirus
Ghana minister resigns after breaching COVID-19 measures
Reuters -
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating coronavirus self-isolation measures after testing positive...
Videos
Videos
Positive economic growth prospects fuelling Mozambique property rush
Mozambique is seen as a growth potential for investment opportunities, according to the International Monetary Fund its GDP is predicted at 5.5 per cent in 2020 and inflation projected to remain low, increasing slightly to 5 per cent at the end of the year. Ettiene Erasmus, Entrepreneur of Mozambique Property Developments & Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
