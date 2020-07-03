Coke The Secret Formula EP2: Highlights Special

In this second episode Asanda travels to the Kingdom of Eswatini to investigate what Project Last Mile is doing to help educate young girls and women about their personal health, HIV and teenage pregnancy. It’s a poignant journey into the soul of a kingdom striving to fight new infections and deal with health issues head on….
APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 626 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria
626 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria; Lagos-193 FCT-85 Oyo-41 Edo-38 Kwara-34 Abia-31 Ogun-29 Ondo-28 Rivers-26 Osun-21 Akwa Ibom-18 Delta-18 Enugu-15 Kaduna-13 Plateau-11 Borno-8 Bauchi-7 Adamawa-5 Gombe-4 Sokoto-1 27,110 confirmed 10,801 discharged 616 deaths Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus – Mozambique: Ministry of Health, Mozambique recieves donation from British High Commission in Maputo and WHO
Thanks to British High Commission in Maputo, WHO donated 13 laptops + modems to MoH to support with COVID19 response. This is to better ensure effective implementation and monitoring of community activities as well as to enable community actors to keep up with virtual trainings for the response.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO)- Mozambique.Media filesDownload logo
APO
Coronavirus: Kenya records highest Covid-19 cases at 307 Nairobi, Wednesday July 1, 2020
Download logoThe Ministry of Health has recorded 307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from a sample of 3,519, the highest number in the last 24 hours. This pushes the country’s number of confirmed cases to 6,673. Cumulatively the government has tested 173,355 samples, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman disclosed yoday while briefing the na
APO
Coronavirus – Kenya: Government announce 268 more cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Thursday July 2, 2020
Download logoMajority of the people who have succumbed to COVID-19, had underlying disease conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. These are Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), whose burden to the health system is on the rise, the Chief Administrative Secretary for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman disclosed today during the daily COVID-19 briefing at Afya House. Hypertension is the commonest cardiovascular condition globally and the same applies in Kenya. It is estimated that 1.13 billion peop
Coke The Secret Formula EP2: Highlights Special
