Rwanda has signed a financing agreement with the USAID worth about $643.8 million to support Rwanda’s development efforts in the next five years. Moreover, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced the reopening of meetings and conferences. Edwin Ashimwe, Journalist with The New times joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda, USAID sign over $643.8 mn deal to support trans-formative development
World Bank: Nigeria faces worst recession in four decades
The World Bank says the collapse in oil prices coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe economic recession, the worst since the 1980s. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.
COMMENT: How I grappled with business during COVID-19
When the initial lockdown was declared, and business slowed to a trickle, we also looked at how we might make the most productive use of our staff.
COVID-19: Vetiva Capital’s fiscal outlook for Nigeria
Vetiva Capital Management says although Nigeria’s total debt to GDP ratio is below the suggested prudential upper band of 40 per cent for developing economies, a higher than projected fiscal deficit, high cost of borrowing and weaker Naira may further limit Nigeria’s fiscal space and reduce the capacity to respond to the Covid-19 crisis. Mosope Arubayi, Chief Economist at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Authenticated identity becoming critical as businesses work remotely
The Covid-19 pandemic is making businesses shift their models to working remotely, thereby making authenticated identity increasingly critical to unlock financial inclusion, drive e-commerce and financial services. Esigie Aguele, CEO of Nigerian KYC start-up; Verifyme joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is reshaping Kenya’s education system
On the continent, there has been an increased awareness of the impact of cultural practices on educational achievement that has challenged the education systems. In Kenya, the government is investing in all forms of education; however, experts have noted that for the rise of automation and technological advancements to be effective, an updated skill set is required. Ayub Odida, Researcher at ACAL Consulting joins CNBC Africa for more.
Old Mutual appoints new CEO
“We are delighted at Iain’s appointment. Over the last year, Iain has worked to steer Old Mutual through some significant leadership and operational challenges, demonstrating resilience and an acute sense of business acumen aligned to the Group’s values, purpose, and strategy. On behalf of the Board, we wish to thank him for his contribution during this time. We are confident that he will continue to galvanise the organisation around the delivery of its strategy and purpose and we look forward to working with him in this regard,” says Old Mutual Chairperson, Trevor Manuel.
The African entrepreneur who made it by streaming sweet music to the locked down.
LUANDA (Reuters) - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Zimbabwe’s Landela agrees to buy state-owned gold mines, seeks more assets
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Landela Mining Venture has reached agreements to take over and revive four idle state-owned gold mines and is...
How Zimbabwe farmers will be trained how to farm with a scheme from Belarus with love
When the farm invasions were unleashed by the people in power in 2000, it led to bloodshed and random confiscation that reaped a bitter harvest of lost production and exports that persists until this day. That year with all of its fumbling fury fuelled with the idea that to get rich you merely had to own a farm, is always seen as a turning point for the industry. It created a large slice of the country’s GDP and as it fell, so did the fortunes of Zimbabwe.
South Africa’s National Treasury says “no further action” to bailout SAA airline
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Treasury said on Friday there was “no further action” planned to bailout struggling national airline...
Fitch expresses doubt over SA’s debt consolidation plans
Just last week finance minister Tito Mboweni outlined the emergency budget to nurse South Africa through the Covid-19 crisis. A big part of this budget was a plan for South Africa to get its debt under control within four years. Fitch Ratings, the agency that downgraded South Africa in April doubts whether South Africa can do this. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Jan Friederich, Senior Director of Fitch Ratings for more.
