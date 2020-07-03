World Bank: Nigeria faces worst recession in four decades

The World Bank says the collapse in oil prices coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe economic recession, the worst since the 1980s. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.

