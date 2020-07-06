African airlines brace for severe turbulence as the impact of COVID-19 deepens

The International Air Transport Association is urging governments in Africa and the Middle East to create alternatives to airline arrival quarantine, as this would allow economies to re-start whilst avoiding the risk of increasing Covid-19 cases. Muhammad Albakri, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association joins CNBC Africa for more.

