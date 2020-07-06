How eThekwini Municipality plans to help businesses survive COVID-19-induced economic downturn

Download logoKenya has recorded 309 more cases of COVID 19 raising the total case load to 7,886. The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman reported that the positive cases were drawn from 4,228 samples tested in 37 Counties, in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested in the country now stands at 189,263. Today, the CAS also confirmed tha