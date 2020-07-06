Naira Outlook: CBN working on gradual unification of exchange rates

No doubt Nigeria’s currency has come under pressure in recent months; the Central Bank of Nigeria says it is working towards the gradual unification of exchange rates. But what does the CBN’s recent move in asking lenders to bid for dollars at 5 per cent above the official rate mean for the markets going forward? Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
African airlines brace for severe turbulence as the impact of COVID-19 deepens
The International Air Transport Association is urging governments in Africa and the Middle East to create alternatives to airline arrival quarantine, as this would allow economies to re-start whilst avoiding the risk of increasing Covid-19 cases. Muhammad Albakri, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
SSA PMI’s rose in June despite COVID-19 shocks, here’s why
Sub-Saharan African PMI’s released by Markit Economics rose in June although business conditions in the six countries that were surveyed continued to weaken. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fitch expresses doubt over SA’s debt consolidation plans
Just last week finance minister Tito Mboweni outlined the emergency budget to nurse South Africa through the Covid-19 crisis. A big part of this budget was a plan for South Africa to get its debt under control within four years. Fitch Ratings, the agency that downgraded South Africa in April doubts whether South Africa can do this. CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop spoke to Jan Friederich, Senior Director of Fitch Ratings for more.
World Bank: Nigeria faces worst recession in four decades
The World Bank says the collapse in oil prices coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe economic recession, the worst since the 1980s. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 has impacted the progress of Dangote Refinery
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, work is still on-going at the 650 000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, which is expected to be commissioned in January next year. The company’s Group Executive Director Devakumar Edwin joins CNBC Africa to share some insight on the progress.
This new ITC tool seeks to empower women in trade
A new tool by the International Trade Centre aims to track policies for women in trade.
How these global top 100 companies remain winners during the COVID-19 pandemic
The global top 100 companies have continued to outperform industry peers even amid the market volatility caused by Covid-19. Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Tesla are amongst those who have seen increased market capitalisation during Covid-19, joining CNBC Africa for more is Alice Tomdio, Director of Capital Markets at PwC Nigeria.
Kenya Airways to lay off staff, reduce network and assets -CEO
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will lay off an unspecified number of workers, reduce its network and also get rid of some...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Kenya announces phased re-opening of the country from coronavirus lockdown
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday a phased re-opening of the country from a lockdown imposed to curb...
Australia’s Prospect Resources picks advisor for sale of Zimbabwe lithium mine
HARARE (Reuters) - Australian-listed Prospect Resources said on Monday it had picked Renaissance Securities Capital as its exclusive financial advisor for the...
This crowdfunding initiative is helping vulnerable Lagosians during COVID-19
A new private sector-led initiative is looking to crowd source funds from Nigerians to help about two million Lagosians whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom and Convener of the HelpNow Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
