Nigerian equities dip further

The NSE All Share Index was the lone laggard among the African bourses last week shedding 1.99 per cent. What can we expect from the Lagos bourse this week? Ayodeji Ebo, Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities joins CNBC Africa for more….
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Sunday, 5 July 2020, Time: 15:00)
New cases: 9 Confirmed cases: 1,542 At Isolation Centres: 418 Recovered: 1,062 Deaths: 62 In quarantine: 1,531 Out of quarantine: 7,738 Gender Confirmed Female - 759 Male - 783 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 102 Bonthe 49 Bombali 30 Falaba 4 Kailahun 28 Kambia 30 Karene
Mining
Australia’s Prospect Resources picks advisor for sale of Zimbabwe lithium mine
HARARE (Reuters) - Australian-listed Prospect Resources said on Monday it had picked Renaissance Securities Capital as its exclusive financial advisor for the...
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 5th July 2020
Download logoHighlights of the situation report Eighteen (18) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (8), Botswana (6), Canada (1), and 3 local cases who are isolated. Two (2) of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the other case. 1213 RDT screening tests and 411 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 80089 (46833 RDT and 33
Former Benue State’s First Lady Yemisi Suswam and Nigerian Hair Entrepreneur Akunna Nwala-Akano Covers Pleasures Magazine July/August 2020 Issue
It is time once again to unearth the July/August 2020 edition of your favourite Pan-African Entrepreneurial magazine PLEASURES Magazine (https://PleasuresMagazine.com.ng/). This edition presents an exclusive story on how Female entrepreneurs are shaping Nigeria’s economic future, across a variety of industries, as they are creating successful businesses and contributing towards the economy and leaving their mark in the most impressive way as emerging leaders. It features a special highl
This crowdfunding initiative is helping vulnerable Lagosians during COVID-19
A new private sector-led initiative is looking to crowd source funds from Nigerians to help about two million Lagosians whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom and Convener of the HelpNow Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 has impacted the progress of Dangote Refinery
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, work is still on-going at the 650 000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, which is expected to be commissioned in January next year. The company’s Group Executive Director Devakumar Edwin joins CNBC Africa to share some insight on the progress.
This new ITC tool seeks to empower women in trade
A new tool by the International Trade Centre aims to track policies for women in trade.
How these global top 100 companies remain winners during the COVID-19 pandemic
The global top 100 companies have continued to outperform industry peers even amid the market volatility caused by Covid-19. Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Tesla are amongst those who have seen increased market capitalisation during Covid-19, joining CNBC Africa for more is Alice Tomdio, Director of Capital Markets at PwC Nigeria.
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Nigerian equities dip further
Naira Outlook: CBN working on gradual unification of exchange rates
No doubt Nigeria's currency has come under pressure in recent months; the Central Bank of Nigeria says it is working towards the gradual unification of exchange rates. But what does the CBN's recent move in asking lenders to bid for dollars at 5 per cent above the official rate mean for the markets going forward? Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
Kenya announces phased re-opening of the country from coronavirus lockdown
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday a phased re-opening of the country from a lockdown imposed to curb...
