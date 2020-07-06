This new ITC tool seeks to empower women in trade

A new tool by the International Trade Centre aims to track policies for women in trade.
Rwanda, USAID sign over $643.8 mn deal to support trans-formative development
Rwanda has signed a financing agreement with the USAID worth about $643.8 million to support Rwanda’s development efforts in the next five years. Moreover, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced the reopening of meetings and conferences. Edwin Ashimwe, Journalist with The New times joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is reshaping Kenya’s education system
On the continent, there has been an increased awareness of the impact of cultural practices on educational achievement that has challenged the education systems. In Kenya, the government is investing in all forms of education; however, experts have noted that for the rise of automation and technological advancements to be effective, an updated skill set is required. Ayub Odida, Researcher at ACAL Consulting joins CNBC Africa for more.
World Bank: Nigeria faces worst recession in four decades
The World Bank says the collapse in oil prices coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe economic recession, the worst since the 1980s. Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Vetiva Capital’s fiscal outlook for Nigeria
Vetiva Capital Management says although Nigeria’s total debt to GDP ratio is below the suggested prudential upper band of 40 per cent for developing economies, a higher than projected fiscal deficit, high cost of borrowing and weaker Naira may further limit Nigeria’s fiscal space and reduce the capacity to respond to the Covid-19 crisis. Mosope Arubayi, Chief Economist at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more.
African airlines brace for severe turbulence as the impact of COVID-19 deepens
The International Air Transport Association is urging governments in Africa and the Middle East to create alternatives to airline arrival quarantine, as this would allow economies to re-start whilst avoiding the risk of increasing Covid-19 cases. Muhammad Albakri, Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at the International Air Transport Association joins CNBC Africa for more.
SSA PMI’s rose in June despite COVID-19 shocks, here’s why
Sub-Saharan African PMI’s released by Markit Economics rose in June although business conditions in the six countries that were surveyed continued to weaken. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
South Africa rand up as risk appetite revives
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand gained early on Monday, as the dollar was dragged down by a steady rise of coronavirus...
COVID-19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices
Africa Initiative for Governance and Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government co-host high level discussion on ‘COVID -19 and the oil price crash: Nigeria’s tough choices’, with key decision makers in Nigeria and global thought leaders....
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Australia’s Prospect Resources picks advisor for sale of Zimbabwe lithium mine
HARARE (Reuters) - Australian-listed Prospect Resources said on Monday it had picked Renaissance Securities Capital as its exclusive financial advisor for the...
This new ITC tool seeks to empower women in trade
How these global top 100 companies remain winners during the COVID-19 pandemic
The global top 100 companies have continued to outperform industry peers even amid the market volatility caused by Covid-19. Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Tesla are amongst those who have seen increased market capitalisation during Covid-19, joining CNBC Africa for more is Alice Tomdio, Director of Capital Markets at PwC Nigeria.
Kenya Airways to lay off staff, reduce network and assets -CEO
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Airways will lay off an unspecified number of workers, reduce its network and also get rid of some...
