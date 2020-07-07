The African Continental Free Trade Area promises to be of the biggest economic stimuli for trade on the African continent. But like many projects, it has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The deal, which aims to boost intra-Africa trade, was launched over a year ago. Commerce was due to start this month; however, it will be implemented in January due to delays. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area spoke to CNBC Africa for more….
AfCFTA: Wamkele Mene on why the free trade deal is Africa’s COVID-19 stimulus plan
Ian Williamson outlines his plans for Old Mutual
After two stints as acting CEO of Old Mutual, the pan- African Financial services group has made official Iain Williamson’s role as head of the company. Williamson first served as acting Old Mutual in 2017 and again in 2019 when the company fired its former CEO Peter Moyo following a conflict of interest that resulted in breakdown of trust and confidence. Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Naira Outlook: CBN working on gradual unification of exchange rates
No doubt Nigeria's currency has come under pressure in recent months; the Central Bank of Nigeria says it is working towards the gradual unification of exchange rates. But what does the CBN's recent move in asking lenders to bid for dollars at 5 per cent above the official rate mean for the markets going forward? Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
This crowdfunding initiative is helping vulnerable Lagosians during COVID-19
A new private sector-led initiative is looking to crowd source funds from Nigerians to help about two million Lagosians whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom and Convener of the HelpNow Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 has impacted the progress of Dangote Refinery
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, work is still on-going at the 650 000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, which is expected to be commissioned in January next year. The company’s Group Executive Director Devakumar Edwin joins CNBC Africa to share some insight on the progress.
Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Traders eye bullish bonds
Nigeria's bond markets remain more attractive compared to the treasury bills market. But what is driving the sentiments for bond? Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Angola agrees to comply fully with oil cuts after OPEC pressure, sources say
DUBAI/ LONDON (Reuters) - Angola has agreed with OPEC to comply fully with a global pact on supply curbs and will compensate...
South African rand slides as coronavirus infection rise dims outlook
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as worries over surges in coronavirus infections reactivated investor concerns...
Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
