Battles rages for control of the National Lottery

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Ithuba says Hosken Conslidated Investment’s constant legal attacks are an attempt to take back control of the National Lottery from a black business woman. Charmaine Mabuza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ithuba joins CNBC Africa for more.

Related Content

CEO Interviews

AfCFTA: Wamkele Mene on why the free trade deal is Africa’s COVID-19 stimulus plan

CNBC Africa -
The African Continental Free Trade Area promises to be of the biggest economic stimuli for trade on the African continent. But like many projects, it has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The deal, which aims to boost intra-Africa trade, was launched over a year ago. Commerce was due to start this month; however, it will be implemented in January due to delays. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area spoke to CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Analyst Interviews

How will COVID-19 impact Nigerian banks’ half-year earnings?

CNBC Africa -
This month marks a year since the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the Loan-To-Deposit-Ratio policy. Nigeria's apex bank says banks total credit rose to 3.1 trillion naira on the performance of the LDR policy. Muyiwa Oni, Regional Head, Equity Research at Standard Bank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

CSCS CEO on how the company is responding to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Shareholders of the Central Securities Clearing System approved dividend payments which translate to a 22.8 per cent year-on-year growth in returns to shareholders.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How will SA finmin Mboweni cut expenditure?

CNBC Africa -
As the dust settles from South Africa’s emergency budget announcement, economist and ratings agencies have expressed their pessimism towards the finance minister Tito Mboweni’s ability to cut expenditure and deliver on his debt stabilisation plan. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief economist at FNB, Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank and Murtaza Moulvi, Head of Financial Markets at Standard Chartered Bank....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Battles rages for control of the National Lottery

CNBC Africa -
Ithuba says Hosken Conslidated Investment's constant legal attacks are an attempt to take back control of the National Lottery from a black business woman. Charmaine Mabuza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ithuba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda reopens meetings & conferences to revive COVID-19 hit hospitality sector

CNBC Africa -
After months of lock-down, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced that the country will reopen meetings and conferences, as it tries to revive the tourism and hospitality sector. Janet Karemera, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Mining

Angola agrees to comply fully with oil cuts after OPEC pressure, sources say

Reuters -
DUBAI/ LONDON (Reuters) - Angola has agreed with OPEC to comply fully with a global pact on supply curbs and will compensate...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What the reopening of domestic flight operations means for Nigeria’s aviation industry

CNBC Africa -
Domestic operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry will commence from Wednesday the 8th of July. Captain Dele Ore, a Retired Pilot and Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Ivory Coast’s 2020 growth seen sliding to 0.8% due to pandemic

Reuters -
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s gross domestic product growth is expected to slow to 0.8% in 2020 compared to a previous forecast...
Read more
Videos

Omnia delivers solid results from a stabilised business

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's biggest fertilizer producer Omnia was profitable in the year to March after extensively restructuring its business units. Omnia CEO, Seelan Gobalsamy joins CNBC Africa to breakdown the results.
Read more
Economy

South Africa has bad record on keeping budget promises: Fitch

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has a poor track record of implementing debt and spending reductions plans, ratings firm Fitch said on...
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa’s top publisher to close South African publications, cut jobs

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers plans to lay off more than 500 employees and close a number...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved