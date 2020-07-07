The Covid-19 pandemic is stretching health systems across Africa, with over 461 000 confirmed cases on the continent and around 11 000 deaths. With many patients in intensive care, how can the continent redefine better models to get better outcomes? Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care joins CNBC Africa for this discussion….
COVID-19: How the pandemic is redefining intensive care in Africa
Olusegun Obasanjo on COVID-19 lessons for African economies & the AfCFTA
The operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was supposed to take place at the beginning of this month but just like many developments it has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on how AfCTA can get back on track.
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 575 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria
I'm working away from my comfort zone – Vincent Onyala
Vincent Onyala was handed his Kenya Sevens (https://bit.ly/2O4nfZm) debut by Paul Murunga Amunavi (https://bit.ly/2O0z9TM) at the 2018 Cape Town Sevens. He went on to become Shujaa's top try scorer during the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens (https://bit.ly/3edfAmc) season with 22 tries. With the 2019/20 season concluded early due to the COVID19 pandemic that has disrupted sport globally, it was Onyala once again top of Shujaa's tries, hav
Olusegun Obasanjo on COVID-19 lessons for African economies & the AfCFTA
The operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was supposed to take place at the beginning of this month but just like many developments it has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on how AfCTA can get back on track.
Ian Williamson outlines his plans for Old Mutual
After two stints as acting CEO of Old Mutual, the pan- African Financial services group has made official Iain Williamson’s role as head of the company. Williamson first served as acting Old Mutual in 2017 and again in 2019 when the company fired its former CEO Peter Moyo following a conflict of interest that resulted in breakdown of trust and confidence. Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Vietnam has 0 coronavirus deaths. Here’s why. | CNBC Reports
CNBC -
Vietnam is one of only a handful of countries to have reported no fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic. Timothyna Duncan reports on how the country, which shares a porous land border with China, defied the odds. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
South Africa’s Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the...
