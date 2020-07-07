COVID-19: What the reopening of domestic flight operations means for Nigeria’s aviation industry

Domestic operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry will commence from Wednesday the 8th of July. Captain Dele Ore, a Retired Pilot and Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.

