How will SA finmin Mboweni cut expenditure?

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

As the dust settles from South Africa’s emergency budget announcement, economist and ratings agencies have expressed their pessimism towards the finance minister Tito Mboweni’s ability to cut expenditure and deliver on his debt stabilisation plan. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief economist at FNB, Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank and Murtaza Moulvi, Head of Financial Markets at Standard Chartered Bank….

Related Content

Videos

Traders eye bullish bonds

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's bond markets remain more attractive compared to the treasury bills market. But what is driving the sentiments for bond? Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Economy

South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
Read more
Coronavirus

S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey

Reuters -
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

South African central bank reduces bond purchases to 5 bln rand in June

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African central bank reduced its government bond purchases to 5 billion rand ($292.64 million) in June, half...
Read more
Coronavirus

S.Africa consumer confidence crashes to 35-year low in second quarter – survey

Reuters -
(Reuters) - South Africa’s consumer confidence plunged to a 35-year low in the second quarter, moving deeper into the negative territory as...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Massmart says 1,800 Game jobs at risk

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa retailer Massmart Holdings Ltd has started talks with unions to cut up to 1,800 jobs at the...
Read more
Videos

How will COVID-19 impact Nigerian banks’ half-year earnings?

CNBC Africa -
This month marks a year since the Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the Loan-To-Deposit-Ratio policy. Nigeria's apex bank says banks total credit rose to 3.1 trillion naira on the performance of the LDR policy. Muyiwa Oni, Regional Head, Equity Research at Standard Bank Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South African rand slides as coronavirus infection rise dims outlook

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as worries over surges in coronavirus infections reactivated investor concerns...
Read more
Mining

Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
Read more
Economy

Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy

Reuters -
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Read more
Videos

Traders eye bullish bonds

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria's bond markets remain more attractive compared to the treasury bills market. But what is driving the sentiments for bond? Chioma Udu, Forex Trader at GT Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved