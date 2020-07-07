After months of lock-down, Rwanda Convention Bureau announced that the country will reopen meetings and conferences, as it tries to revive the tourism and hospitality sector. Janet Karemera, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda reopens meetings & conferences to revive COVID-19 hit hospitality sector
