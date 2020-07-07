World Bank: COVID-19 to push five million more Nigerians into poverty in 2020

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

The World Bank says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push five million more Nigerians into poverty this year as the pandemic is threatening the ability of Nigerian households to generate income to meet their basic consumption needs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins me from Lagos for this conversation.

