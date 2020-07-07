The World Bank says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push five million more Nigerians into poverty this year as the pandemic is threatening the ability of Nigerian households to generate income to meet their basic consumption needs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins me from Lagos for this conversation.
World Bank: COVID-19 to push five million more Nigerians into poverty in 2020
| Updated:
Related Content
CEO Interviews
Olusegun Obasanjo on COVID-19 lessons for African economies & the AfCFTA
The operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was supposed to take place at the beginning of this month but just like many developments it has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on how AfCTA can get back on track.
CEO Interviews
Ian Williamson outlines his plans for Old Mutual
After two stints as acting CEO of Old Mutual, the pan- African Financial services group has made official Iain Williamson’s role as head of the company. Williamson first served as acting Old Mutual in 2017 and again in 2019 when the company fired its former CEO Peter Moyo following a conflict of interest that resulted in breakdown of trust and confidence. Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Naira Outlook: CBN working on gradual unification of exchange rates
No doubt Nigeria's currency has come under pressure in recent months; the Central Bank of Nigeria says it is working towards the gradual unification of exchange rates. But what does the CBN's recent move in asking lenders to bid for dollars at 5 per cent above the official rate mean for the markets going forward? Victor Aluyi, Head of Portfolio Management at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews
This crowdfunding initiative is helping vulnerable Lagosians during COVID-19
A new private sector-led initiative is looking to crowd source funds from Nigerians to help about two million Lagosians whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Yomi Adedeji, CEO of Softcom and Convener of the HelpNow Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Coronavirus
South African rand slides as coronavirus infection rise dims outlook
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened in early trade on Tuesday as worries over surges in coronavirus infections reactivated investor concerns...
Mining
Kibali’s $500 million will be cleared to leave Congo ‘very soon’ – Barrick CEO
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Barrick Gold’s Kibali gold mining joint venture in Democratic Republic of Congo will be able to get $500 million...
CEO Interviews
AfCFTA: Wamkele Mene on why the free trade deal is Africa’s COVID-19 stimulus plan
The African Continental Free Trade Area promises to be of the biggest economic stimuli for trade on the African continent. But like many projects, it has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The deal, which aims to boost intra-Africa trade, was launched over a year ago. Commerce was due to start this month; however, it will be implemented in January due to delays. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area spoke to CNBC Africa for more....
Economy
Economists call for more direct cash payments tied to the health of the economy
The $600 supplement Congress added to weekly unemployment benefits are set to expire at the end of the month, leaving jobless Americans at risk of facing a cash cliff while jobs are still scarce.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Trending Now
Economy
South Africa has bad record on keeping budget promises: Fitch
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has a poor track record of implementing debt and spending reductions plans, ratings firm Fitch said on...
Coronavirus
Africa’s top publisher to close South African publications, cut jobs
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and e-commerce group Naspers plans to lay off more than 500 employees and close a number...
Mining
Angola agrees to comply fully with oil cuts after OPEC pressure, sources say
DUBAI/ LONDON (Reuters) - Angola has agreed with OPEC to comply fully with a global pact on supply curbs and will compensate...
Videos
World Bank: COVID-19 to push five million more Nigerians into poverty in 2020
The World Bank says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push five million more Nigerians into poverty this year as the pandemic is threatening the ability of Nigerian households to generate income to meet their basic consumption needs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins me from Lagos for this conversation.
- Advertisement -