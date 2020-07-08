AfDB’s Nnenna Nwabufo on how COVID-19 has impacted African economies

According to the African Development Bank’s revised African Economic Outlook, though the continent is expected to rebound next year; it could lose a quarter of a trillion dollars in economic output for the rest of this year and 2021. Nnenna Nwabufo, Acting Director-General of East Africa Regional Office at the AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.

