AfDB’s Nnenna Nwabufo on how COVID-19 has impacted African economies

According to the African Development Bank’s revised African Economic Outlook, though the continent is expected to rebound next year; it could lose a quarter of a trillion dollars in economic output for the rest of this year and 2021. Nnenna Nwabufo, Acting Director-General of East Africa Regional Office at the AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.
L’Oreal’s Hlengiwe Mathenjwa on how Covid-19 has impacted the beauty & skincare industry
The 111 year old French beauty giant L’Oreal has appointed Hlengiwe Mathenjwa as the new director of its largest manufacturing facility in the Africa and Middle East region. This appointment comes amid the Covid-19 storm that is ravishing most industries globally, Hlengiwe Mathenjwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Rwandan bound containers held at Mombasa port
Over 2000 Rwanda bound containers of goods have been held in Kenya and Tanzania due to the delays in cargo clearance. According to Rwanda's Private Sector Federation, the move contradicts a comprehensive regional COVID-19 approach that was agreed on in dealing with the challenges of the virus on the cross-border businesses between member states. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Atlas Mara’s Maurice Toroitich on the major drivers behind strong Q1 results
A more efficient approach, frugal is what some experts have called it, now that is the strategy taken by BPR Atlas Mara Rwanda Managing Director, Maurice Toroitich and it seems to be reaping results, well at least in the short run. He joins CNBC Africa for a look at the bank’s first quarter results.
Economy
Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
The rosy outlook stands in stark contrast to the dismal industrial landscapes of other economies still fighting COVID-19. Factory output plunged further in May from a year earlier in Japan, South Korea and the United States. Euro zone manufacturing output fell by a record 28% in April.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is accelerating the digitalization of healthcare
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge disruptions in healthcare provision, highlighting the need to adopt and invest in digitalization. Dr. Wanjeri Millicent Loice, Director and Content Manager, Toto Health Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
AfDB’s Nnenna Nwabufo on how COVID-19 has impacted African economies
East Africa
Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohamed to bid for top WTO job
The Geneva-based body is seeking a replacement for Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down a year early at the end of August at a critical juncture for the trade watchdog.
Coronavirus
COMMENT: COVID_19 – Crazy times call for crazy measures
On the 10th of September, 2001 – you could walk up to an airline counter, buy a ticket with no ID, walk straight through to the gate, get on a plane, pop into the cockpit to say hi to the captain, and within reason do what you wanted.
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Brandcom
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Steinhoff
Steinhoff agrees to sell stake in Conforama France to Mobilux
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Steinhoff International agreed to sell its shares in furniture retailer Conforama France to Mobilux Sàrl, the parent company...
Financial
Namibia to ground national carrier’s license over cash hole
WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Air Namibia will have its planes grounded at midnight on Wednesday after it failed to secure enough funding...
Economy
Uganda growth to sink as low as 0.4% this year – World Bank
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan economic growth is set to plunge to as low as 0.4% in 2020 from 5.6% last year as...
Uganda Securities Exchange CEO on how COVID-19 is impacting the bourse
The economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has had wide severe impact on financial markets not leaving behind stocks, bond and commodity markets. Uganda Securities Exchange CEO, Paul Bwiso joins CNBC Africa for more.
