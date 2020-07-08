COVID-19: Rwandan bound containers held at Mombasa port

Over 2000 Rwanda bound containers of goods have been held in Kenya and Tanzania due to the delays in cargo clearance. According to Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation, the move contradicts a comprehensive regional COVID-19 approach that was agreed on in dealing with the challenges of the virus on the cross-border businesses between member states. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
L’Oreal’s Hlengiwe Mathenjwa on how Covid-19 has impacted the beauty & skincare industry
The 111 year old French beauty giant L’Oreal has appointed Hlengiwe Mathenjwa as the new director of its largest manufacturing facility in the Africa and Middle East region. This appointment comes amid the Covid-19 storm that is ravishing most industries globally, Hlengiwe Mathenjwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Atlas Mara’s Maurice Toroitich on the major drivers behind strong Q1 results
A more efficient approach, frugal is what some experts have called it, now that is the strategy taken by BPR Atlas Mara Rwanda Managing Director, Maurice Toroitich and it seems to be reaping results, well at least in the short run. He joins CNBC Africa for a look at the bank’s first quarter results.
Chinese factories to face headwinds in next phase of post-lockdown recovery
Reuters -
The rosy outlook stands in stark contrast to the dismal industrial landscapes of other economies still fighting COVID-19. Factory output plunged further in May from a year earlier in Japan, South Korea and the United States. Euro zone manufacturing output fell by a record 28% in April.
COVID-19: A student’s perspective on the e-learning digital divide
About the Author: Sandile Nkala is a final year Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting student and the...
BFA Asset Management on Angola’s annual budget outlook
Chinese debt relief given to emerging markets that are facing the pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic may pose some threats to countries that already have vast amounts of debt owing to facilities. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack debt relief implications for Angola and Mozambique and as well as the Angolan annual budget outlook is Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management.
COVID-19 lock-down: How the Gauteng government plans to safely reopen schools
Since the gradual opening of the economy after lock-down there has been a sharp incline of COVID-19 cases. The government has the task of balancing the health of the people with keeping the economy going and opening the schools. How is the Gauteng provincial government helping? The Gauteng MEC for education is laying out the plans to welcome back school goers....
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohamed to bid for top WTO job
The Geneva-based body is seeking a replacement for Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down a year early at the end of August at a critical juncture for the trade watchdog.
COMMENT: COVID_19 – Crazy times call for crazy measures
On the 10th of September, 2001 – you could walk up to an airline counter, buy a ticket with no ID, walk straight through to the gate, get on a plane, pop into the cockpit to say hi to the captain, and within reason do what you wanted.
How COVID-19 could condemn millions of Africans into extreme poverty
The African Development Bank says an additional 49 million Africans could be pushed into extreme poverty by the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. This was in the updated forecast of the Africa Economic Outlook, where they expect Central Africa and West Africa to be the hardest-hit regions. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Implement substantive reforms, Paris Club creditors tell Zimbabwe
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe should implement sustainable political and economic reforms and successfully complete an IMF monitoring programme in order to normalise...
