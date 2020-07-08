How COVID-19 could condemn millions of Africans into extreme poverty

The African Development Bank says an additional 49 million Africans could be pushed into extreme poverty by the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. This was in the updated forecast of the Africa Economic Outlook, where they expect Central Africa and West Africa to be the hardest-hit regions. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Omnia delivers solid results from a stabilised business
South Africa's biggest fertilizer producer Omnia was profitable in the year to March after extensively restructuring its business units. Omnia CEO, Seelan Gobalsamy joins CNBC Africa to breakdown the results.
Battles rages for control of the National Lottery
Ithuba says Hosken Conslidated Investment's constant legal attacks are an attempt to take back control of the National Lottery from a black business woman. Charmaine Mabuza, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ithuba joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: What the reopening of domestic flight operations means for Nigeria’s aviation industry
Domestic operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry will commence from Wednesday the 8th of July. Captain Dele Ore, a Retired Pilot and Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative joins CNBC Africa for more.
World Bank: COVID-19 to push five million more Nigerians into poverty in 2020
The World Bank says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push five million more Nigerians into poverty this year as the pandemic is threatening the ability of Nigerian households to generate income to meet their basic consumption needs. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives joins me from Lagos for this conversation.
BFA Asset Management on Angola’s annual budget outlook
Chinese debt relief given to emerging markets that are facing the pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic may pose some threats to countries that already have vast amounts of debt owing to facilities. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack debt relief implications for Angola and Mozambique and as well as the Angolan annual budget outlook is Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management.
L’Oreal’s Hlengiwe Mathenjwa on how Covid-19 has impacted the beauty & skincare industry
The 111 year old French beauty giant L’Oreal has appointed Hlengiwe Mathenjwa as the new director of its largest manufacturing facility in the Africa and Middle East region. This appointment comes amid the Covid-19 storm that is ravishing most industries globally, Hlengiwe Mathenjwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19 lock-down: How the Gauteng government plans to safely reopen schools
Since the gradual opening of the economy after lock-down there has been a sharp incline of COVID-19 cases. The government has the task of balancing the health of the people with keeping the economy going and opening the schools. How is the Gauteng provincial government helping? The Gauteng MEC for education is laying out the plans to welcome back school goers....
COVID-19: Rwandan bound containers held at Mombasa port
Over 2000 Rwanda bound containers of goods have been held in Kenya and Tanzania due to the delays in cargo clearance. According to Rwanda's Private Sector Federation, the move contradicts a comprehensive regional COVID-19 approach that was agreed on in dealing with the challenges of the virus on the cross-border businesses between member states. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa for more.
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
East Africa
Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohamed to bid for top WTO job
The Geneva-based body is seeking a replacement for Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down a year early at the end of August at a critical juncture for the trade watchdog.
Coronavirus
COMMENT: COVID_19 – Crazy times call for crazy measures
On the 10th of September, 2001 – you could walk up to an airline counter, buy a ticket with no ID, walk straight through to the gate, get on a plane, pop into the cockpit to say hi to the captain, and within reason do what you wanted.
Videos
Financial
Implement substantive reforms, Paris Club creditors tell Zimbabwe
Reuters -
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe should implement sustainable political and economic reforms and successfully complete an IMF monitoring programme in order to normalise...
