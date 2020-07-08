Nigeria money markets: Naira weakens against the dollar

As the Central Bank of Nigeria amplifies its efforts to unify the exchange rates, Access Bank says the naira closed at 386 naira 50 kobo to the greenback, with transactions executed as high as 391 naira 45 kobo. Olugbenga Sonaike, Fixed Income Trader at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more….
Uganda Securities Exchange CEO on how COVID-19 is impacting the bourse
The economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has had wide severe impact on financial markets not leaving behind stocks, bond and commodity markets. Uganda Securities Exchange CEO, Paul Bwiso joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: How the pandemic is accelerating the digitalization of healthcare
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge disruptions in healthcare provision, highlighting the need to adopt and invest in digitalization. Dr. Wanjeri Millicent Loice, Director and Content Manager, Toto Health Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
AfDB’s Nnenna Nwabufo on how COVID-19 has impacted African economies
According to the African Development Bank’s revised African Economic Outlook, though the continent is expected to rebound next year; it could lose a quarter of a trillion dollars in economic output for the rest of this year and 2021. Nnenna Nwabufo, Acting Director-General of East Africa Regional Office at the AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.
Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohamed to bid for top WTO job
The Geneva-based body is seeking a replacement for Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down a year early at the end of August at a critical juncture for the trade watchdog.
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Steinhoff agrees to sell stake in Conforama France to Mobilux
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Steinhoff International agreed to sell its shares in furniture retailer Conforama France to Mobilux Sàrl, the parent company...
Namibia to ground national carrier’s license over cash hole
WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Air Namibia will have its planes grounded at midnight on Wednesday after it failed to secure enough funding...
Uganda growth to sink as low as 0.4% this year – World Bank
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan economic growth is set to plunge to as low as 0.4% in 2020 from 5.6% last year as...
How retirement funds can contribute to rebuilding SA’s economy
Sanlam Benchmark Symposium: Sanlam has conducted research across a wide breadth of employers, retirement funds and professional consultants to benchmark their employee benefits experiences of the lock-down as well as their expectations of the future in a COVID-19 impacted economy. Chris Bishop spoke to Viresh Maharaj, Managing Executive, Sanlam Corporate Distribution, about the outcomes of the research and current trends in the Industry....
