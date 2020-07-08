Uganda Securities Exchange CEO on how COVID-19 is impacting the bourse

The economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has had wide severe impact on financial markets not leaving behind stocks, bond and commodity markets. Uganda Securities Exchange CEO, Paul Bwiso joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
NSE upgrades X-Issuer to enhance market integrity
The Nigerian Stock Exchange upgraded its issuers’ portal on Monday. The portal was developed to ensure electronic delivery of issuers’ mandatory filings in a structured way for stakeholders in the capital market. Tinuade Awe, Executive Director for the Regulation Division of the NSE joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How COVID-19 could condemn millions of Africans into extreme poverty
The African Development Bank says an additional 49 million Africans could be pushed into extreme poverty by the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. This was in the updated forecast of the Africa Economic Outlook, where they expect Central Africa and West Africa to be the hardest-hit regions. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
BFA Asset Management on Angola’s annual budget outlook
Chinese debt relief given to emerging markets that are facing the pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic may pose some threats to countries that already have vast amounts of debt owing to facilities. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack debt relief implications for Angola and Mozambique and as well as the Angolan annual budget outlook is Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management.
Videos
L’Oreal’s Hlengiwe Mathenjwa on how Covid-19 has impacted the beauty & skincare industry
The 111 year old French beauty giant L’Oreal has appointed Hlengiwe Mathenjwa as the new director of its largest manufacturing facility in the Africa and Middle East region. This appointment comes amid the Covid-19 storm that is ravishing most industries globally, Hlengiwe Mathenjwa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: How the pandemic is accelerating the digitalization of healthcare
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge disruptions in healthcare provision, highlighting the need to adopt and invest in digitalization. Dr. Wanjeri Millicent Loice, Director and Content Manager, Toto Health Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
AfDB’s Nnenna Nwabufo on how COVID-19 has impacted African economies
According to the African Development Bank’s revised African Economic Outlook, though the continent is expected to rebound next year; it could lose a quarter of a trillion dollars in economic output for the rest of this year and 2021. Nnenna Nwabufo, Acting Director-General of East Africa Regional Office at the AfDB joins CNBC Africa for more.
East Africa
Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohamed to bid for top WTO job
The Geneva-based body is seeking a replacement for Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo who is stepping down a year early at the end of August at a critical juncture for the trade watchdog.
Coronavirus
COMMENT: COVID_19 – Crazy times call for crazy measures
On the 10th of September, 2001 – you could walk up to an airline counter, buy a ticket with no ID, walk straight through to the gate, get on a plane, pop into the cockpit to say hi to the captain, and within reason do what you wanted.
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Steinhoff
Steinhoff agrees to sell stake in Conforama France to Mobilux
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Steinhoff International agreed to sell its shares in furniture retailer Conforama France to Mobilux Sàrl, the parent company...
Financial
Namibia to ground national carrier’s license over cash hole
WINDHOEK (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Air Namibia will have its planes grounded at midnight on Wednesday after it failed to secure enough funding...
Economy
Uganda growth to sink as low as 0.4% this year – World Bank
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Ugandan economic growth is set to plunge to as low as 0.4% in 2020 from 5.6% last year as...
Videos
Uganda Securities Exchange CEO on how COVID-19 is impacting the bourse
