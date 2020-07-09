Coke The Secret Formula EP4: Highlights Special

In this episode of The Secret Formula the team travel to Soweto and the Western Cape to investigate how The Coca Cola Company are making a difference in terms of their waste management systems and encouragement of recycling. In these uncertain times of COVID-19 it’s time to paint a brighter future on that blank canvas in front of us….

