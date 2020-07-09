Eskom goes after contractors over R4bn Kusile over-payment

As South Africa sees a surge in COVID-19 infections, consumers are increasingly faced with overpriced products on the shelves. The Competition Commission continues to receive complaints, from customers who are already feeling the pinch. The question is, does the Competition Competition have the capacity to clamp down on price gouging? Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Makgale Mohlala, Head of Cartels at the Competition Commission and Shawn van der Meulen, Partner at Webber Wentzel.