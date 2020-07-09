Surgo Foundation: Why a young population is Africa’s best defence against coronavirus

Africa’s young population is the best defence against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the COVID-19 mortality rate for key populations has shown age as a factor for hospitalizations. This is according to the latest study by the Africa COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index; CNBC Africa spoke to Dr. Sema Sgaier, Executive Director at the Surgo Foundation for more.

