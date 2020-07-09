Surgo Foundation: Why a young population is Africa’s best defence against coronavirus

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has published the Conduct Standard for Banks, which aims to regulate and supervise banking institutions, and to promote the treatment of financial customers. Having successfully undergone the Parliamentary process, the Conduct Standard has been made final. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion is Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive, Conduct of Business Supervision at the Financial Services Conduct Authority and Adri Grobler, Manager, Legislation & Regulatory Oversight in the Market Conduct Division at the Banking Association of South Africa.