The share index at the Uganda Securities Exchange dropped by about 4 percentage points as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic though the bourse’s CEO Paul Bwiso remains upbeat about the performance, He spoke CNBC Africa to for more.
Uganda Securities Exchange CEO: How the bourse is adapting to COVID-19 disruptions
