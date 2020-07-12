Building Africa’s Prosperity places the spotlight on economic growth and filling the infrastructure gap on the African continent. In this episode, CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop and his guests talk about Infrastructure Challenges in Municipalities….
Building Africa’s Prosperity EP7: Addressing infrastructure challenges in SA’s municipalities
Related Content
Political
Congo justice minister resigns after judicial reform dispute
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Justice Minister Celestin Tunda tendered his resignation on Saturday in the wake of a...
Economy
Veteran Zimbabwe farmer pours cold water on $58 million mission from Belarus with love.
“Belarus tractors have never been known for their quality or power. They were never bought by Zimbabwe farmers in the past. Training up 1000 Zimbabwe farmers isn’t the answer.
Coronavirus
Congo central bank keeps 2020 economic growth forecast at -2.4%
(Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank kept its 2020 economic growth forecast unchanged at -2.4% because of the uncertainty...
Coronavirus
South Africa’s rand recovers but caution remains, stocks slip
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand recovered in afternoon trade on Friday, after sliding earlier due to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases...
article
African born Billionaire Elon Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s
The blistering rally also puts Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion, his second jackpot from the electric car maker in about two months.
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Brandcom
Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
News
One of the influential fathers of power in Africa dies aged 90
There is no doubt that his integrity, credibility, drive, inherent humility and care for people, also profoundly helped to motivate Eskom staff during many difficult times.
