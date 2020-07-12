Building Africa’s Prosperity EP7: Addressing infrastructure challenges in SA’s municipalities

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Building Africa’s Prosperity places the spotlight on economic growth and filling the infrastructure gap on the African continent. In this episode, CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop and his guests talk about Infrastructure Challenges in Municipalities….

Related Content

Political

Congo justice minister resigns after judicial reform dispute

Reuters -
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Justice Minister Celestin Tunda tendered his resignation on Saturday in the wake of a...
Read more
Economy

Veteran Zimbabwe farmer pours cold water on $58 million mission from Belarus with love.

Chris Bishop -
“Belarus tractors have never been known for their quality or power. They were never bought by Zimbabwe farmers in the past. Training up 1000 Zimbabwe farmers isn’t the answer.
Read more
Coronavirus

Congo central bank keeps 2020 economic growth forecast at -2.4%

Reuters -
(Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank kept its 2020 economic growth forecast unchanged at -2.4% because of the uncertainty...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand recovers but caution remains, stocks slip

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand recovered in afternoon trade on Friday, after sliding earlier due to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Economy

Veteran Zimbabwe farmer pours cold water on $58 million mission from Belarus with love.

Chris Bishop -
“Belarus tractors have never been known for their quality or power. They were never bought by Zimbabwe farmers in the past. Training up 1000 Zimbabwe farmers isn’t the answer.
Read more
Coronavirus

Congo central bank keeps 2020 economic growth forecast at -2.4%

Reuters -
(Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank kept its 2020 economic growth forecast unchanged at -2.4% because of the uncertainty...
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s rand recovers but caution remains, stocks slip

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand recovered in afternoon trade on Friday, after sliding earlier due to concerns about rising COVID-19 cases...
Read more
article

African born Billionaire Elon Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s

Reuters -
The blistering rally also puts Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion, his second jackpot from the electric car maker in about two months.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

News

One of the influential fathers of power in Africa dies aged 90

Chris Bishop -
There is no doubt that his integrity, credibility, drive, inherent humility and care for people, also profoundly helped to motivate Eskom staff during many difficult times.
Read more
Videos

Building Africa’s Prosperity EP7: Addressing infrastructure challenges in SA’s municipalities

CNBC Africa -
Building Africa's Prosperity places the spotlight on economic growth and filling the infrastructure gap on the African continent. In this episode, CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and his guests talk about Infrastructure Challenges in Municipalities....
Read more
Videos

#VodacomDurbanJuly: What the launch of the Durban Virtual July Experience means for tourism

CNBC Africa -
Like so many sectors in our economy the tourism sector plays a key role in South Africa’s economy. Tourism is recognised as one of the main drivers of employment and economic growth. The strict travel ban imposed since the beginning of the lock-down has severely impacted this sector. With millions of revenue loss reported, no travel over provincial borders and an already struggling economy, what does the future look like for this sector? Tune in for this CNBC Africa Special....
Read more
Political

Congo justice minister resigns after judicial reform dispute

Reuters -
KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Justice Minister Celestin Tunda tendered his resignation on Saturday in the wake of a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved