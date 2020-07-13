Buhari signs Nigeria’s revised N10.8trn 2020 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, Nigeria’s revised 10.8 trillion naira 2020 budget. The budget which was revised to accommodate current global and domestic economic realities was passed by the National Assembly in June this year. Egie Akpata, Director of UCML Capital joins CNBC Africa for more….
Related Content
Videos
How to identify potential growth sectors for SMEs amid COVID-19
Kenya-based SME consultancy firm, Viffa Consult, has begun identifying sectors with growth potential for SMEs and entrepreneurs to explore despite COVID-19 challenges. They’ve today released the first report in what will be a series, all about the coconut commodity market in Kenya. CNBC Africa spoke to Managing Director, Victor Otieno for more.
Videos
Uganda unveils new facility to help its SMEs recover from COVID-19
In Uganda like elsewhere, COVID-19 has made the situation for small businesses exceptionally challenging. Now in efforts to soften the blow, United Nations Development Programme has in partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda launched a facility that aims to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Uganda Representative joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How the naira devaluation impacts Nigerian businesses
With the recent 5.5 per cent devaluation in naira at the SMIS window, what currency risks are Nigerian businesses exposed to? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Cote d’Ivoire’s prime minister resigns due to personal reasons
Cote d'Ivoire's Vice President, Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned just days after the death of Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. Ayalenesh Tafesse, Country Risk Analyst at Rand Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent events on cocoa-producing country's growth trajectory.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
Videos
How to identify potential growth sectors for SMEs amid COVID-19
Kenya-based SME consultancy firm, Viffa Consult, has begun identifying sectors with growth potential for SMEs and entrepreneurs to explore despite COVID-19 challenges. They’ve today released the first report in what will be a series, all about the coconut commodity market in Kenya. CNBC Africa spoke to Managing Director, Victor Otieno for more.
Videos
Uganda unveils new facility to help its SMEs recover from COVID-19
In Uganda like elsewhere, COVID-19 has made the situation for small businesses exceptionally challenging. Now in efforts to soften the blow, United Nations Development Programme has in partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda launched a facility that aims to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Uganda Representative joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
How the naira devaluation impacts Nigerian businesses
With the recent 5.5 per cent devaluation in naira at the SMIS window, what currency risks are Nigerian businesses exposed to? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Cote d’Ivoire’s prime minister resigns due to personal reasons
Cote d'Ivoire's Vice President, Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned just days after the death of Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. Ayalenesh Tafesse, Country Risk Analyst at Rand Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent events on cocoa-producing country's growth trajectory.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Trending Now
Coronavirus
Tunisia seeks late debt payments as crisis hits economy, state budget
Reuters -
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia has asked four countries to delay debt repayments, it said on Monday as it announced more pessimistic economic...
Videos
COVID-19 lock-down: Why alcohol ban won’t address SA’s binge drinking problem
Alcohol is once again the centre of attention in South Africa, with another ban imposed on its sale and distribution. Healthcare professionals have reported that with the increasing number of trauma cases attributed to alcohol consumption, hospitals are running out of beds. The South African government continues to try and mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and on the health system. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Lucky Ntimane, Convener for the National Liquor Traders Council, Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa and Doctor Devorah Leigh Weinberg from Baragwanath Hospital....
Southern Africa
South Africa reintroduces alcohol ban as coronavirus cases surge
CNBC -
KEY POINTS The move to prohibit alcohol comes just three weeks after an initial three-month ban, implemented to...
Videos
Why Africa should embrace open banking
Digital transformation is a regarded as a key to drive up financial inclusion in Africa and open banking is one of the trends that are reshaping financial services. Polys Hadjikyriakos, Chief Business Development Officer at NETinfo Plc explains why the continent should embrace it.
- Advertisement -