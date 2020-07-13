COVID-19 lock-down: Why alcohol ban won’t address SA’s binge drinking problem

Alcohol is once again the centre of attention in South Africa, with another ban imposed on its sale and distribution. Healthcare professionals have reported that with the increasing number of trauma cases attributed to alcohol consumption, hospitals are running out of beds. The South African government continues to try and mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and on the health system. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Lucky Ntimane, Convener for the National Liquor Traders Council, Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa and Doctor Devorah Leigh Weinberg from Baragwanath Hospital….