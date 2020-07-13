COVID-19: Ugandan unions demand reopening of economy

Workers unions demand reopening, public outcry as a health official doesn’t don a mask and Boda Boda drivers sue the Ugandan government; these are the headlines making news in Uganda. Analyst and Chief Strategist at Impact Communication Strategies, Ken Agutamba joins CNBC Africa for more.
Related Content
Videos
William Dachs on how COVID-19 is impacting Gautrain operations
CNBC Africa spoke with William Dachs, CEO of the Gautrain about a public transport outlook amid the COVID-19 crisis and how the Gautrain is faring during these times.
Videos
Zambia sees increase in copper output despite COVID-19 mine closures
Zambia’s Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development reported that copper output rose 3.9 per cent to 342 734 tonnes in the first five months of 2020 despite the closure of mines during the COVID-19 lock-downs. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Zindzi Mandela dies at 59
Zindzi Mandela - the youngest daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela - has died aged 59. She had been South Africa's ambassador to Denmark since 2015. Reports say she died this morning in a Johannsburg hospital. South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said Zindzi would not only be remembered as the daughter of struggle icons but as a struggle heroine in her own right. Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19 takes its toll Africa’s music industry
Musicians make most of their income revenue from their live performances but now due to COVID-19 pandemic, they are seeking new models to generate income again with online streaming being prominent in the current climate. But how adequate is this when it comes to paying their bills? T Effect CEO, Thabiso Khati joins CNBC Africa for more.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
More from CNBC Africa
News
Zindzi Mandela dies aged 59
Zindzi Mandela - the daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela - died in the early hours of July 13 in a Johannesburg...
Videos
How Rwanda’s coffee industry plans to recover from COVID-19 induced disruptions
Rwanda’s coffee prices have taken a hit on the international global market as the effects on the supply chains take their toll on agriculture exports, but could they rebound back soon? Uwera Robinah, International and Regional Market Development Specialist at the National Agriculture Export Board joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
South African rand firms as dollar wobble lifts emerging currencies
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand firmed early on Monday, helped by increased risk appetite as investors bet again on a global...
Southern Africa
Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, has died – ANC spokesman
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former South African president and liberation hero Nelson Mandela, has died, the spokesman of the...
Partner Content
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Brandcom
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Trending Now
West Africa
Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM’s death
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattara’s office said on Monday.
Southern Africa
South African retail group TFG to buy Jet assets from Edcon
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Foschini Group (TFG) is set to buy 371 stores and selected assets of Jet for 480 million rand...
Political
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tribute to Zindzi Mandela
“Zindzi Mandela was a household name nationally and internationally, who during our years of struggle brought home the inhumanity of the apartheid system and the unshakeable resolve of our fight for freedom.
East Africa
Counting the burials: African nations scramble to track COVID-19
Only eight countries in Africa - Algeria, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Egypt, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, and South Africa - record more than 75% of deaths, according to the United Nations.
- Advertisement -