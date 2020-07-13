How to identify potential growth sectors for SMEs amid COVID-19

Kenya-based SME consultancy firm, Viffa Consult, has begun identifying sectors with growth potential for SMEs and entrepreneurs to explore despite COVID-19 challenges. They’ve today released the first report in what will be a series, all about the coconut commodity market in Kenya. CNBC Africa spoke to Managing Director, Victor Otieno for more.
East Africa
Counting the burials: African nations scramble to track COVID-19
Only eight countries in Africa - Algeria, Cape Verde, Djibouti, Egypt, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, and South Africa - record more than 75% of deaths, according to the United Nations.
Oas Helicopters CEO on how COVID-19 has impacted Nigeria’s aviation industry
Nigeria plans to enter the second phase of easing of restrictions on domestic flights from Wednesday. Evarest Nnaji, CEO, Oas Helicopters joins CNBC Africa for more.
Alitheia Capital on the future of Africa’s private equity & venture capital industry
Africa’s venture capital industry has been growing from strength to strength as 613 deals worth $3.9 billion were reported between 2014 and 2019. That’s according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association. Chair of the Board of the Association and Co-founder of Alitheia Capital, Tokunboh Ishmael joins CNBC Africa for more.
How Rwanda’s coffee industry plans to recover from COVID-19 induced disruptions
Rwanda’s coffee prices have taken a hit on the international global market as the effects on the supply chains take their toll on agriculture exports, but could they rebound back soon? Uwera Robinah, International and Regional Market Development Specialist at the National Agriculture Export Board joins CNBC Africa for more.
How the naira devaluation impacts Nigerian businesses
With the recent 5.5 per cent devaluation in naira at the SMIS window, what currency risks are Nigerian businesses exposed to? Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
Cote d’Ivoire’s prime minister resigns due to personal reasons
Cote d'Ivoire's Vice President, Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned just days after the death of Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly. Ayalenesh Tafesse, Country Risk Analyst at Rand Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent events on cocoa-producing country's growth trajectory.
West Africa
Ivory Coast vice president resigns, days after PM’s death
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, President Alassane Ouattara’s office said on Monday.
Southern Africa
South African retail group TFG to buy Jet assets from Edcon
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Foschini Group (TFG) is set to buy 371 stores and selected assets of Jet for 480 million rand...
Brandcom
Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Southern Africa
South Africa reintroduces alcohol ban as coronavirus cases surge
CNBC -
KEY POINTS The move to prohibit alcohol comes just three weeks after an initial three-month ban, implemented to...
Why Africa should embrace open banking
Digital transformation is a regarded as a key to drive up financial inclusion in Africa and open banking is one of the trends that are reshaping financial services. Polys Hadjikyriakos, Chief Business Development Officer at NETinfo Plc explains why the continent should embrace it.
How to identify potential growth sectors for SMEs amid COVID-19
Uganda unveils new facility to help its SMEs recover from COVID-19
In Uganda like elsewhere, COVID-19 has made the situation for small businesses exceptionally challenging. Now in efforts to soften the blow, United Nations Development Programme has in partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda launched a facility that aims to help small businesses recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Elsie Attafuah, UNDP Uganda Representative joins CNBC Africa for more.
