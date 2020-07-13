SA implements another COVID-19 alcohol ban

There will be no alcohol for sale – cloth masks are compulsory and taxi drivers can only move at 70 per cent capacity for long distances. This was the word from President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation last night as South Africa gets increasingly worried about the COVID-19 pandemic and extended the state of national disaster for another month. He said that a quarter of the more than 4000 deaths from the disease have happened in the last week and warned that up to 50000 people could die before the end of the year….