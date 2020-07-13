Sony, CSA partner to develop artists in Africa

Africa has created some of the greatest talent – Hugh Masekela, Angelique Kidjo and Oliver Mtukudzi – to name a few. African creatives are often unappreciated, even on the continent that they were born. Limited influence and resources have hindered further development of some of our favorite creatives. In a bid to cultivate new talent and to unlock brand opportunities for established artists in the African creative industry, Celebrity Services Africa has embarked on a new venture with Sony Music Entertainment Africa. Joining CNBC Africa for more insight into this powerful collaboration is Davin Phillips, Executive Director of CSA.