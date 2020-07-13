Zim ruling party seeks to eject Old Mutual from the ZSE

Zindzi Mandela - the youngest daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela - has died aged 59. She had been South Africa's ambassador to Denmark since 2015. Reports say she died this morning in a Johannsburg hospital. South Africa's foreign minister Naledi Pandor said Zindzi would not only be remembered as the daughter of struggle icons but as a struggle heroine in her own right. Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation joins CNBC Africa for more.