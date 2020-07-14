COVID-19: How to address Africa’s disease burden amidst a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed gaps in the healthcare systems around the world. The Access to Medicine Foundation says after decades of investment for ending HIV, malaria and tuberculosis pandemics, the progress made in protecting children from these diseases is now at risk due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Jayasree Iyer, Executive Director, Access to Medicine Foundation joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to explore how best to address Africa’s disease burden….