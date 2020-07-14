Government approves SAA rescue plan, appoints new interim CEO

The government has approved a rescue plan for the ailing South African Airways that could cost taxpayers up to R16.3 billion, and is likely to be controversial. Already taxpayers have propped up the loss-making airline to the tune of R30 billion, in the last decade. Part of the plan is to get private money to fund the rescue plan and the appointment of a new interim CEO, Phillip Saunders. Guy Leitch, Editor of SA Flyer & FlightCom magazines joins CNBC Africa for more.