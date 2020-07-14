Rwanda sets out COVID-19 economic recovery plan

According to the OECD, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to developing countries are expected to drop significantly as sectors severely impacted by the pandemic including the primary and manufacturing sectors account for a larger share of their FDI. Zephanie Niyonkuru, Deputy CEO of Rwanda Development Board joins CNBC Africa for more….
