Last year helicopter aviation company Akagera Aviation launched several new programs and services including Rwanda’s first scheduled flights to three major national parks and a pilot training academy. Now a year later the industry has been dealt a blow that no one could’ve foreseen, CNBC Africa spoke with the company’s Business Development Manager, Habba Hadijah Kamwesiga on how they decide to rebound now that Covid-19 measures are being relaxed.
This is how Rwanda’s Akagera Aviation plans to bounce back from COVID-19 crisis
Updated:
