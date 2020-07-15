Burundi embarks on a mass COVID-19 testing drive

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Burundi launched a three-month nationwide coronavirus screening campaign in Bujumbura, so far over one thousand people have been tested since the launch and 41 people tested positive as of last week. Political & Economic Analyst, Jean Claude Nkundwa joins CNBC Africa for more.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Partner Content

Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more
Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

Ethiopia starts filling Grand Renaissance dam, minister says

Reuters -
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia has started filling the Grand Renaissance dam, a giant hydroelectric project it is building on the Blue...
Read more
Southern Africa

South Africa’s Eskom cannot say how long latest power cuts will last

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s state utility Eskom cannot say how long a new round of power cuts that began on Friday...
Read more
Videos

Here’s how COVID-19 is impacting EA’s commodity markets

CNBC Africa -
Movement restrictions and other efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus have led to unprecedented disruptions to supply chains. And according to the World Bank, additional border-crossing requirements have led to higher transport costs, affecting agriculture and food commodities. Joshua Rugema, CEO of East Africa Exchange joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Economy

Kenyan shilling weakens a touch as importer demand surges

Reuters -
NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was under slight pressure on Wednesday as a surge in demand from oil and merchandise importers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved