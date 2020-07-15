COVID-19: What to expect from the OPEC+ meeting

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of oil producer club, OPEC will meet later today after which it will announce its recommendation for production policy along with the group’s allies. Joining CNBC Africa to weigh the committee’s options is Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group.
