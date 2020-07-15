How COVID-19 is making green investing more attractive

As the world moves towards producing renewable energy, companies and investors are finding ways to contribute to environmental improvement. One way to achieve the goal of fostering a green economy is through green bonds. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of green bonds and what they offer to the investor’s pocket is Bruce Stewart, Head of Debt Capital Markets Origination, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking.

