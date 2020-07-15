Impaxis Securities: Sonatel’s XOF 100 billion bond 122% oversubscribed

Sonatel has issued its corporate bond worth 100 billion CFA Francs on the BRVM. The bond which is the largest of its kind in the WAEMU region was listed at a 6.5 per cent annual coupon rate at tenure of 7 years. The bond issuance was closed by Impaxis Securities which was the sole Arranger and Bookrunner for this transaction. Ababacar Diaw, CEO of Impaxis Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.